AQI Remains 'Severe' In Delhi, Haryana Announces Partial School Closure

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi and its neighboring regions remained in the 'severe' category on Sunday, November 17.With colder winds sweeping through the region, temperatures in the cities dropped, further intensifying the hazardous air quality.

Delhi’s overall AQI was recorded at a concerning 428 at around 7 am on Sunday.This level of pollution is considered extremely dangerous for residents, especially those with pre-existing health conditions.

Out of 35 monitoring stations across the city, the data from CPCB revealed that most stations recorded AQI levels above 400, falling within the 'severe' range. The highest recorded AQI was 471 at Bawana, followed by areas like Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Mundka, Vivek Vihar, Rohini, and Anand Vihar, all of which logged AQI readings exceeding 450.

Partial School Closure In Haryana

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Haryana government has announced a partial school closure in the state, aiming to protect students from exposure to harmful air quality. However, despite these measures, the overall air quality in the region remains a severe concern. The Haryana government has granted deputy commissioners the power to temporarily shut down schools up to Class 5.

Health authorities have advised residents to minimize outdoor activities, wear N95 masks if they must go outside, and take necessary precautions to avoid exposure to the hazardous air.

Contributing Factors to Worsening Air Quality

Delhi’s air quality has been steadily deteriorating since the end of October, with several contributing factors leading to the current crisis. The main sources of pollution include:



Firecrackers: The post-Diwali celebrations, marked by widespread use of firecrackers, have significantly contributed to the hazardous air quality.

Stubble Burning: The burning of crop residue in neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan is a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution. Satellite data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) indicates that farm fires are still a significant source of particulate matter in the atmosphere.

On Thursday alone, satellite data reported a total of five farm fires in Punjab, 11 in Haryana, and a staggering 202 in Uttar Pradesh. The high number of fires in Uttar Pradesh has been particularly alarming, as it directly affects the air quality in Delhi.

The recent spell of colder winds has also played a role in trapping the pollutants closer to the ground, creating a thick layer of smog over the region. These conditions not only cause visibility issues but also exacerbate the concentration of harmful particulate matter in the air, making it difficult for residents to breathe.