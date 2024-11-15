Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains 'Severe'; GRAP-III Imposed, Primary Schools Shifted Online, Check DMRC Advisory

Air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the "severe" category on November 15, 2024, as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the city.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels, the government implemented strict measures under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III). This includes a series of restrictions aimed at curbing pollution and protecting public health.

Severe AQI Levels Across Delhi

As of early Thursday morning, the AQI at key locations like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka Sector 8, and Jahangirpuri surpassed 400, entering the "severe" category. The AQI readings at these areas ranged from 441 to 458, indicating hazardous air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a citywide AQI of 424 at 4pm, marking a slight increase from the previous day's 418.

Out of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations, 27 recorded severe air quality levels, including high-density areas like ITO, IGI Airport, and North Campus. The hazardous air quality has raised significant health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

GRAP-III Imposed

To tackle the escalating pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the GRAP, which brings in several stringent measures:

Ban on Polluting Vehicles: The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, particularly four-wheelers, has been prohibited in Delhi and NCR. Violations of this restriction will attract a hefty fine of Rs.20,000.

The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, particularly four-wheelers, has been prohibited in Delhi and NCR. Violations of this restriction will attract a hefty fine of Rs.20,000. Suspension of Construction and Demolition Activities: All construction, demolition, and mining-related activities have been halted to curb dust pollution.

All construction, demolition, and mining-related activities have been halted to curb dust pollution. Restriction on Interstate Bus Travel: Inter-state buses from neighboring NCR states are banned from entering Delhi until air quality improves.

Inter-state buses from neighboring NCR states are banned from entering Delhi until air quality improves. Water Sprinkling on Roads: Major roads will undergo daily sprinkling of water to minimize dust levels.

Given the hazardous air quality, the Delhi government has announced the suspension of physical classes for primary school students (Classes 1 to 5). Online classes, however, will continue, ensuring that education is not disrupted despite the pollution crisis. This measure aims to minimize children's exposure to the harmful air, which can aggravate respiratory issues.

DMRC Advisory

After the implementation of GRAP- III, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced to increase its services. An additional 20 trips will be introduced on weekdays, starting Friday. This is in addition to the 40 extra trips that were already added with the implementation of GRAP-II.

What’s Allowed?

Under GRAP-III, certain exemptions have been made to keep essential services running:

Permitted Vehicles: Electric vehicles (EVs), CNG-powered vehicles, and BS-VI diesel buses are allowed to operate within Delhi and NCR.

Low-Impact Construction Activities: Construction activities that are less polluting, such as those adhering to strict dust-control measures, can continue in the NCR region.

What is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures designed to reduce air pollution levels during severe events. It has four stages, each corresponding to different AQI ranges:

Stage 1 (Poor): AQI between 201-300

Stage 2 (Very Poor): AQI between 301-400

Stage 3 (Severe): AQI between 401-450

Stage 4 (Severe Plus): AQI above 450

Delhi’s air quality has been fluctuating between the “very poor” and “severe” categories since the end of October, with the first severe air quality levels recorded on November 13.