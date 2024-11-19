Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Touches 500; Smog Engulfs National Capital, Schools, Colleges Shift Online- Key Updates

Air quality in Delhi and its neighboring areas has reached a crisis point, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to hazardous levels of 500 (severe plus) on November 19. This marks the seventh consecutive day of extreme pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), exacerbated by a dense blanket of smog that has enveloped the region.

Air Pollution Reaches 'Severe Plus' Levels

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several locations across Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, recorded AQI readings of 500 at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19.

Other areas like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector-8, Munka, North Campus, RK Puram, and Wazirpur also reported similarly dire air quality readings.

The high AQI indicates that the air is dangerously polluted, posing severe health risks to residents. This alarming situation has led authorities to declare a "medical emergency" and issue widespread health advisories urging people to avoid outdoor activities, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Universities Move to Online Classes

In response to the hazardous air quality, Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have decided to shift their classes to online mode. DU announced that physical classes will remain suspended until November 25, while JNU will continue online classes until November 22.

Both universities also clarified that scheduled exams and interviews would proceed as planned, despite the shift to virtual learning.

Schools and Government Measures

As air pollution continues to deteriorate, the Delhi government has also taken steps to ensure the safety of students. The Directorate of Education has instructed both government and private schools to switch to online classes for all grades, including Classes 10 and 12.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that in-person classes for these senior grades will be suspended starting November 20.

Graded Response Action Plan Enforced

The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to address the escalating pollution crisis. On November 18, the Court directed all states in the Delhi-NCR region to form teams that would strictly enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4). This plan includes a series of emergency measures designed to curb air pollution, such as shutting down construction activities, restricting the use of diesel generators, and closing industries that contribute to pollution.

The Court also reprimanded the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for delays in implementing the necessary measures. It underscored the constitutional duty of all states to ensure that citizens have the right to live in a pollution-free environment.

Weather and Stubble Burning

The primary factors contributing to Delhi's severe air quality are the prevailing weather conditions and widespread stubble burning in nearby states. These combined elements have led to the trapping of pollutants over the city, intensifying the smog and reducing visibility.

Health Advisory Issued for Vulnerable Groups

In light of the ongoing health crisis, the Union Health Secretary issued an updated advisory urging all states and union territories to enhance their healthcare systems to address air pollution-related illnesses. The advisory also recommended raising awareness among vulnerable groups, including those in high-risk occupations such as construction workers and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The government has been urged to establish monitoring systems and expand networks of sentinel hospitals to manage pollution-related health impacts effectively.

As the situation continues to worsen, more schools and educational institutions are expected to adapt to the online format to protect students from the harmful effects of the toxic air.

The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation, with a focus on public health and safety.