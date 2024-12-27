Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP-3 Measures Revoked As AQI Improves After Rainfall

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on December 27, 2024, that the Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after a noticeable improvement in air quality.

Continuous rainfall since the morning has helped reduce pollution levels, leading to better air quality in the region.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 at 7:00 PM, signaling a shift in Delhi's air quality from the 'severe' to the 'poor' category. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have forecasted that the city’s air quality will further improve due to favorable weather conditions.

Under the Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), several stringent measures were implemented to control pollution. These included a ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and surrounding NCR areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

However, with the improvement in air quality, these restrictions have now been revoked.

Additionally, restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets and some curbs on construction activities have been eased. However, the CAQM emphasized that construction and demolition activities cannot resume on sites where closure orders have been issued due to non-compliance with statutory guidelines and rules.

Ongoing Measures Under Stage 1 and 2

While GRAP-3 restrictions have been lifted, the CAQM confirmed that the curbs under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the GRAP will remain in place. The body stressed that strict monitoring and implementation of these measures will continue to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The CAQM stated, “We are taking every precaution to ensure AQI levels do not deteriorate. Vigilance and strict implementation of Stage I and II measures will continue,” to maintain the improving air quality.

Forecast for the Coming Days

According to the air quality and weather forecast provided by the India Meteorological Department and IIT Madras, the AQI in Delhi is expected to remain in the 'poor' category, with values ranging between 200 and 300, for the next few days.

The forecast suggests that air quality will continue to improve in the coming days due to the ongoing favorable weather conditions.