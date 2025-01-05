Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Measures Revoked As AQI Improves; Restriction Lifted

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the revocation of Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as air quality improved. The decision follows a positive trend in the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and favorable weather conditions.

According to the Commission, the AQI readings were recorded as 339 at 4 pm and 335 at 5 pm, with forecasts indicating further improvement. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast highlighted favorable meteorological conditions, including better wind speed, as the key factors contributing to the declining pollution levels.

As a result, the sub-committee on GRAP held a meeting to revise the previously enforced restrictions.

Stage III Restrictions Lifted

Stage III restrictions, which include stringent measures like the ban on non-essential construction activities, have now been lifted. Some key measures that were lifted include:

- The suspension of physical classes for students up to grade 5, which had shifted to hybrid mode.

- Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars for personal use (except for people with disabilities).

- A ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards.

Despite these relaxations, CAQM emphasized that the restrictions under Stage I and II of the GRAP will remain in place to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Ongoing Monitoring and Advisory

While the air quality has shown improvement, the weather in the winter season can be unpredictable, and adverse conditions could cause pollution levels to rise again. The CAQM has urged the public to continue following the restrictions imposed under GRAP-II, particularly as the cold weather can affect the AQI.

The Commission will continue to monitor the situation closely and review air quality regularly for future decisions.

Despite the lifting of restrictions under Stage III, the CAQM made it clear that construction and demolition sites, which had previously been shut down due to violations of environmental guidelines, will remain closed. These sites can only resume operations upon receiving specific orders from the Commission.