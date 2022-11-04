Delhi Air Pollution: Primary Schools to remain shut from TOMORROW, says arvind kejriwal- Check details

Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Friday that primary schools in the city will be closed beginning tomorrow until the pollution situation improves. "We`re taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we`re shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," CM Kejriwal said. Kejriwal was speaking at a press conference with his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, here. Further, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We`re also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented". The chief minister of Delhi added that this was "not the time for finger-pointing and blame games." This is the second day in a row that the national capital's air quality has been deemed "severe."

In the meantime, the Supreme Court decided today to hear a case involving air pollution in Delhi. Gopal Rai, the environment minister for Delhi, has called a high-level conference today to go over the execution of restrictions on polluting activities under the Graded Response Action Plan's final phase. On Wednesday, the Delhi government was urged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to close schools until the capital's air quality improved.

The burning of stubble contributed to 34% of Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), which was released on Friday. The air quality in Delhi remained in the "severe" category on Friday morning as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) increased to 472. According to data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to be in the "severe" category, while Noida's AQI, which is a part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to be in that category.

When the Air Quality Index is between 0 and 100, it is good; when it is between 100 and 200, it is moderate; when it is between 200 and 300, it is bad; when it is between 300 and 400, it is very poor; and when it is between 400 and 500 or above, it is severe. Some schools in the capital are holding online classes while others have cut down on physical activities and have asked students to wear N-95 masks. Primary schools will be shut in capital from tomorrow. In Noida and Greater Noida, schools have stopped physical classes till Class 8, and the administrations are mulling over future course of action.