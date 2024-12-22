Delhi Air Pollution Woes Continue: AQI Reaches 'Severe' Levels Amid GRAP-4 Restrictions

The air quality in Delhi has reached alarming levels, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 409 on Sunday, categorizing it as ‘severe.’ This follows a previous reading of 370 on Saturday, which placed the city’s air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

The deteriorating air quality has led to the activation of Stage 4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the winter season.

AQI Levels and Health Impacts

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401-500 is 'severe'.

An AQI of 409, falling into the 'severe' category, indicates that the air quality poses significant health risks for the entire population, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly.

Prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can cause serious health complications, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 Restrictions

In response to the worsening air quality, Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been triggered. This stage involves stricter restrictions aimed at reducing pollution levels and mitigating health hazards.

One of the key measures is the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi, which helps reduce vehicular emissions, a major contributor to air pollution in the city.

School Classes Shift to Hybrid Mode

Another significant impact of the Stage 4 restrictions is the mandatory shift in school operations. Under the GRAP, classes for students in grades VI to IX and XI across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar must now operate in hybrid mode.

This means that students will attend classes both physically and online, reducing their exposure to the hazardous outdoor air.

In addition, classes for grades up to V have also been moved to hybrid mode under Stage 3 of GRAP, with parents and students being given the flexibility to choose online education wherever possible. However, students in grades X and XII are exempted from the shift and will continue attending school in person.