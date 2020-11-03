Delhi air quality continues to remain 'very poor' as AQI docks at 310; 350 in Noida

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday (November 3) morning as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 at 7 am on Tuesday.

In Noida too, the air quality remained 'very poor' as the city recorded an AQI of 350 at 7 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

All five satellite cities of Delhi have four air quality monitoring stations except for Greater Noida, which has two. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there, according to the app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the 'very poor' category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said a 'significantly' large number of fires were observed over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday which is likely to impact the air quality in Delhi-NCR and northwest India.

Higher wind speed and better ventilation index will be favourable for dispersion of pollutants on Tuesday, it said.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution was 16 per cent on Monday. It had soared to 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season. Stubble burning accounted for 32 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Saturday, 19 per cent on Friday and 36 per cent on Thursday.

