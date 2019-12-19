Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category, AQI falls to 340

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dipped to the 'very poor' quality with a reading of 340 on Thursday (December 19) due to decrease in wind speed, said Safar India.

It is likely that the AQI would remain in 'very poor' category on Friday too because a decrease in wind speed is forecast for Friday. SAFAR saidd that the air quality may fall to 'severe' category in some regions like Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Okhla and Vasundhara.

It is predicted that wind speeds could pick up on Saturday (December 21) and AQI may stay at middle to higher end of the very poor category. By Sunday (December 22), AQI is expected to improve to lower end of 'very poor' category.

Earlier, SAFAR had advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.