Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' In Several Areas, Dense Smog Engulfs Parts Of City

New Delhi: A thin layer of smog covered the National Capital on Tuesday as parts of Delhi, air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 300 recorded around 7:00 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached 317 at 7:00 am, while Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 312, both falling under the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri also saw a high AQI of 308. In contrast, the air quality at Chandni Chowk was better, registering at 191, which is considered 'moderate.'

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reported on Monday that 108 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Punjab. They staged a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution concerns at Kapurthala House. A delegation of leaders sought a meeting with the Punjab CM to submit a memorandum but was unable to meet him. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that 108 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab on October 26 alone, yet ministers from the Delhi government frequently place blame on neighbouring states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Pollution is worsening in Delhi, now regarded as the world's most polluted capital city. Upon learning that the Punjab CM was present here today, we requested a meeting. AAP's leadership continually attempts to shield the Punjab government. On October 26, 108 stubble burning incidents were recorded in Punjab, but Haryana and UP are blamed instead. We have data showing that stubble burning incidents in Haryana and UP are 16 and 11, respectively. If they still aren't controlling stubble burning in Punjab, it's political. Many are suffering from related health issues today," Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP president added that if the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi were genuinely serious about air pollution, they would have accepted the memorandum, which notes a reduction in stubble burning in UP and Haryana. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that AAP made extensive promises before coming to power in Punjab, vowing to tackle stubble burning, exacerbating Delhi's air pollution. Now, they are not even open to discussions, she added.

"Air pollution is a serious concern in Delhi. AAP made big promises. During the Punjab elections, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that an AAP government in Punjab would resolve the stubble-burning issue contributing to Delhi's air pollution. Far from addressing the issue, they are not even open to dialogue. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann did not meet us. Out of 360 incidents of stubble burning, 108 are from Punjab. Why is there no coordination between Delhi and Punjab, and why has no action plan been established?" Swaraj asked.