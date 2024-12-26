Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog, Low Visibility; 18 Trains Delayed

As North India continues to battle an intense cold wave, Delhi is grappling with severe foggy conditions that have affected visibility. On Thursday, the Delhi Airport issued an official travel advisory to inform passengers about the low visibility procedures in place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

In a post on X platform, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."The advisory urged travelers to stay updated by contacting their respective airlines for real-time flight information.

The visibility at 7 am on Thursday was recorded at 500 meters, but the airport confirmed that flights equipped with Category III (CAT III) systems, designed for low-visibility landings, were unaffected.

Dense Fog to Persist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that dense fog will persist over the Delhi-NCR region, with visibility conditions expected to remain poor through December 26. The temperatures are also anticipated to drop further starting December 27, bringing even colder weather by December 29.

Trains Delayed

Foggy conditions have also caused disruptions in rail services, with over 18 trains running late, including prominent services such as the Duronto Express and the Avadh Assam Express. These delays are attributed to the reduced visibility caused by the dense fog covering large parts of the region.

Poor Air Quality in Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has remained in the 'very poor' category, further exacerbating the challenges posed by the fog. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 372 at 8 am on Thursday, a slight increase from Wednesday’s reading of 360.

Several areas in the city, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Bawana, reported AQI levels above 370, highlighting the widespread pollution.

An AQI in the range of 301 to 400 is classified as 'very poor,' and levels above 400 are considered 'severe,' posing significant health risks to residents.

Previous Advisory for CAT III-Non-Compliant Flights

On Wednesday, the airport had issued a warning for flights not equipped with CAT III systems, cautioning that they might experience delays or disruptions due to the low visibility. The authorities had emphasized the importance of checking with airlines for updated flight details and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.