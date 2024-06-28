Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Closure: Centre Warns Airlines Against Airfare Surge

As operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 are suspended in the wake of the roof collapse incident, the civil aviation ministry asked airlines on Friday to make sure there is no unusual spike in airfare for flights to and from the nation's capital. At least six people were hurt and one person died when a canopy at Terminal 1's (T1) former departure forecourt partially collapsed on Friday morning at around five in the morning. There have been flight cancellations and operations have been temporarily moved to T2 and T3, as the T1, which manages IndiGo and SpiceJet's domestic flight operations, has been closed.



Given this context, the ministry has requested that airlines make sure that there isn't an unusual spike in the cost of tickets for travel to and from Delhi. In a series of posts on X, the ministry stated that airlines have been advised that flight cancellations and rescheduling due to the incident are permitted without penalty.

"In view of the unfortunate incident at Terminal T1D IGIA, Delhi, all airlines are advised to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Delhi and take necessary action regarding the same," according to the announcement. According to a source, IndiGo has cancelled 62 flight departures and 7 flight arrivals, while SpiceJet has cancelled 8 flight departures and 4 flight arrivals as a result of the T1 incident.

