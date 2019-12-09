Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Tiz Hazari court sends factory owner, manager to 14-day police custody

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Tiz Hazari court on Monday sent factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police custody for interrogation in the fire incident at Anaj Mandi which claimed the lives of 43 people.

At least 43 people died after the fire broke out in the unauthorised bag manufacturing factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area in Filmistan.on Sunday morning, while 62 people were rescued from the building by fire tenders. As many as 34 people were confirmed dead by the Lok Nayak Hospital and nine by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.

A case was registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against building owner Rehan, who went absconding after the fire broke out. He was later detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday evening, along with manager Furkan, who were the key accused in the case.

Two brothers of Rehan - Imran and Shaan - were also questioned by the police since they own two-thirds of the property, police said.

It was Rehan, who manages the property, which was given on rent to around ten people who run various factories from the premises, police said. "It is a T-shaped building with one entry and exit facility. Over the years, Rehan purchased the houses behind this building. It is now a 600 sq m property in which the back gate exits are blocked due to illegal construction by other houses and factory owners," ANI quoted an official saying.

"Since the accident site is still very hot, forensic teams haven`t been able to collect samples properly. They will wait for a few more hours. To find out the electrical fault, electrical meters installed in the building will be checked," the official added.

The Delhi Police had produced the two accused in Tiz Hazari court on Monday seeking custody for 14 days to conduct the investigation.

Meanwhile, locals on Monday took to the street and also protested at the Anaj Mandi, demanding speedy action against the guilty in the incident.

The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site of the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh had also been announced to those injured.