हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhalswa landfill fire

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal govt fines BJP-ruled North MCD Rs 50L over Bhalswa landfill fire

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday slapped a massive fine of Rs 50 lakhs on North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with Bhalswa landfill fire. On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at North Delhi`s Bhalswa landfill.

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal govt fines BJP-ruled North MCD Rs 50L over Bhalswa landfill fire
A massive fire broke out at North Delhi`s Bhalswa landfill.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday slapped a massive fine of Rs 50 lakhs on North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with Bhalswa landfill fire. On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at North Delhi`s Bhalswa landfill. The action was taken on a probe report by Delhi Pollution control Committee(DPCC) that was submitted to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

The report alleged negligence on the part of MCD. On the basis of the report, Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a Rs 50 Lakh fine on MCD.

Four fire tenders are still working to bring down the flames. Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation as one of the reasons for frequent fires at landfills in the city.

Reportedly, three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi`s Ghazipur landfill site.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhalswa landfill fireBhalswa fireKejriwal vs MCDBhalswa landfill fine update
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave: Top health expert calls for reducing booster dose gap from 9 to 6 months

Must Watch

PT38M50S

PM Modi's Assam Visit: PM Modi inaugurated 7 cancer hospitals, said peace is returning