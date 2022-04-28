Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday slapped a massive fine of Rs 50 lakhs on North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with Bhalswa landfill fire. On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at North Delhi`s Bhalswa landfill. The action was taken on a probe report by Delhi Pollution control Committee(DPCC) that was submitted to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

The report alleged negligence on the part of MCD. On the basis of the report, Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a Rs 50 Lakh fine on MCD.

Four fire tenders are still working to bring down the flames. Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation as one of the reasons for frequent fires at landfills in the city.

Reportedly, three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi`s Ghazipur landfill site.