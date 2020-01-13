Delhi Assembly election 2020: Election Commission organises voter awareness campaign

New Delhi: The Election commission organized a special voter awareness campaign on Monday at Delhi's Badali Assembly Constituency to aware people to come out large numbers and cast their votes during the upcoming assembly election. The election commission is trying to take all possible measures to ensure a large number of voter turnout.

In its statement Election Commission said, ''The objective of Election Commission of India is to ensure maximum participation of voters during General Elections.''

The statement further informed that Delhi Election Commission CEO Dr Ranbir Singh has emphasized on those areas where the voter turnout was less in the Lok Sabha Election 2019. Singh has listed 30 Assembly Constituencies in NCT of Delhi where they will be conducting special awareness programs.

''As a large number of voters did not participated in the Lok Sabha Election, 2019, the special voter awareness campaign is designed to motivate such voters so that they should be encouraged to participate in the festival of democracy i.e. General Election of 2020 of Delhi Assembly, where voting right has to be exercised on 8th February, 2020'', said the statement.

In the special drive of the awareness campaign, EC organized various voters' sensitization activities including street plays on the theme of ‘voter participation’ and ‘functioning of EVM/VVPAT’ were performed in Bhalswa Dairy and Jahangir Puri areas in Badali Assembly Constituency in North District of Delhi. Banners containing various messages were displayed at both the locations to sensitize voters about various election-related information.

The slogans ‘Aap ka vote aap ka Adhikar’ and ‘Delhi ka dabang vo jo de Vote’ were particularly liked by the crowd. A selfie stand was also set up at both locations to attract people.

The awareness campaign has been started since January 11, Delhi will go into a single-phase election on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.