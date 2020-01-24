हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Assembly elections 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning held roadshows in West Delhi`s three Assembly constituencies -- Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar and Madipur.

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshows in west Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning held roadshows in West Delhi`s three Assembly constituencies -- Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar and Madipur.

Kejriwal, accompanied by the respective MLA candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), rode an open jeep and urged people to vote for him.

He was followed by hundreds of party workers, who were dancing on the tune of "Lage raho Kejriwal" - - the party`s theme song for the 2020 Assembly elections.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will hold public meetings at other areas in Nangloi and Rohini.

Delhi Assembly elections 2020Arvind KejriwalJanakpuri Assembly electionsTilak Nagar Assembly electionsMadipur Assembly elections
