Delhi assembly Elections 2025: UPSC Teacher Avadh Ojha Joins AAP; His Aim Is To....

Avadh Ojha, widely known for his work in UPSC coaching Joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 2. According to 'Ojha Sir', his decision to join the party was primarily driven by his desire to contribute to the development of Delhi’s education sector.

Upon joining AAP, Avadh Ojha expressed his commitment to advancing education, which he believes is the foundation of every society and nation.

In the presence of Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, Ojha said that his main goal in entering politics is to improve the education system, particularly in Delhi.

He highlighted the importance of education in shaping a family, society, and nation, stressing that his work will focus on empowering students and enhancing educational standards.

A Warm Welcome from AAP Leader

Manish Sisodia, who is also AAP’s Education Minister, praised Ojha’s entry into the party as a monumental occasion for AAP. He said that Ojha’s long-standing contributions to the education sector, particularly in coaching UPSC aspirants.

Kejriwal echoed Sisodia’s sentiment, noting that Ojha’s joining the party would further strengthen AAP's ongoing efforts to transform education in Delhi, which, in turn, would contribute to the nation’s overall development.

Sisodia stated that if given a choice between politics and education, he would continue to work in education. He also expressed his admiration for Ojha’s similar dedication to the field.

Who Is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Pratap Ojha is popularly known as ‘Ojha Sir’ among UPSC aspirants. He is also a motivational speaker who has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Though Ojha himself attempted the UPSC exams but did not succeed, his passion for education and determination to help others achieve their goals led him to become a prominent teacher in the UPSC coaching industry.

Early Life and Education

Born on July 3, 1984, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Ojha’s early life was shaped by his father’s sacrifices. To fund his son’s education in Delhi, Ojha’s father sold land, a gesture that deeply influenced Avadh’s commitment to education. After completing his schooling and college education in Gonda, Ojha moved to Delhi to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant.

Although he didn’t clear the UPSC exams, his journey led him to a successful teaching career, where he found his true calling.

A Journey in UPSC Coaching

Ojha began his teaching career in 2005 and quickly became known for his expertise in the history subject. He worked at renowned coaching institutes like Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS, where he honed his skills and built a strong reputation.

Currently, Avadh Ojha runs his own coaching institute, IQRA Academy, in Pune, Maharashtra. At IQRA Academy, Ojha continues to guide and mentor aspiring civil servants, helping them navigate the complexities of the UPSC exam.

His dedication to his students and innovative teaching methods have made him one of the most respected figures in the UPSC coaching community.