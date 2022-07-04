Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salaries of its members by over 66 per cent

gallery,

The Delhi Assembly on Monday (July 4, 2022) passed bills pertaining to an over 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances of its members who are among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country. Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The members stressed that the salaries should commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there have to be rewards. The corporates get a talented pool of people because of the salaries."

BJP stages walkout from Delhi Assembly alleging closure of govt schools

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Delhi Assembly on Monday following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation. During special mention under Rule 280, the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of the closure of Delhi government schools in the assembly. Even after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's reply, the BJP legislators continued their protest.

Later, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered the marshalled out of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht from the assembly. The other BJP MLAs walked out in protest.

Goel said he will not take up BJP MLAs Rule 280 notices since they walked out of the House. The MLAs subsequently returned to the House.

