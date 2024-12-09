Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP And BJP Battle It Out in 'Pushpa 2'-Inspired Poster War

Pushpa 2, the blockbuster starring Allu Arjun, has inspired a poster war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Both parties leveraging the film's theme ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections

AAP’s Bold Poster: "Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi"

The AAP recently unveiled a poster based on the cult dialogue fromPushpa 2, which reads "Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi". The poster features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posing as the protagonist of the movie, carrying AAP’s symbol – the ‘jhaadu’ (broom) – over his shoulder.

The poster also teases the upcoming election with the tagline "4th Term Coming Soon," referencing Kejriwal’s previous electoral victories in 2013, 2015, and 2020, when AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP Responds with Poster Featuring Virendra Sachdeva

The Delhi BJP issued a counter-poster, depicting its state president Virendra Sachdeva as the character Pushpa from the movie, seated on a throne. The poster reads "Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge" (We will finish the corrupt), aiming to position the BJP as the party that will eliminate corruption.

The slogan "Rappa-Rappa," a popular catchphrase from Pushpa 2, is also featured in the poster, emphasizing the BJP's determination to make significant changes in the city.

AAP’s Bid for a Third Term

The AAP is striving to retain its grip on power in Delhi for a third consecutive term, following its dominant victories in 2015 and 2020. In both elections, the party won an overwhelming majority, securing 67 and 63 seats, respectively, in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. With the 2024 election on the horizon, AAP’s focus is on retaining its leadership and continuing its policies in the capital.

BJP’s Push for Change

On the other hand, the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, views the upcoming Assembly elections as a crucial opportunity to break AAP’s hold on the city’s politics. The BJP has launched its own aggressive campaign, with slogans like "Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge" (We won’t tolerate anymore, we will bring the change), aimed at galvanizing voters who are dissatisfied with AAP’s governance.

The BJP has been accusing AAP of widespread corruption and failing to deliver basic services to the people of Delhi during its 10 years in power. This includes criticism of the AAP government’s handling of crime in the city.

In response, AAP has focused on highlighting law and order issues in Delhi, using incidents of crime as ammunition to attack the BJP-led central government, particularly targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Social Media War Between AAP and BJP

Both parties are also engaging in a fierce social media battle, using posters, memes, animation videos, and slogans to attack one another. AAP has been particularly vocal in accusing the BJP of failing to address crime in the national capital, while the BJP has been pushing the narrative of corruption under AAP’s rule.

