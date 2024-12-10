Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, has unveiled five significant guarantees for auto drivers in National Capital as part of his campaign.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kejriwal highlighted measures aimed at supporting the welfare of the auto-rickshaw driver community, ranging from financial aid to education and technology.

“During a meeting with auto drivers at my home, and later during lunch at Navneet's (an auto driver) home, I committed to these measures. Once we are re-elected in February 2025, these promises will be implemented,” Kejriwal stated.

Financial Aid for Daughter’s Marriages

In a move to extend financial security to families of auto drivers, Kejriwal pledged a grant of Rs. 1 lakh for the marriage of daughters belonging to auto drivers.

Festival Allowances for Uniforms

To help auto drivers prepare for festive seasons, Kejriwal announced that the government would provide Rs. 2,500 as an allowance for the purchase of uniforms during Diwali and Holi.

Insurance Coverage

Another major highlight of the announcement was the promise of insurance coverage. Kejriwal assured auto drivers of a life insurance policy worth Rs.10 lakh and accident insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh. These measures aim to ensure financial stability and security for drivers and their families in unforeseen circumstances.

Free Coaching for Children

Kejriwal also emphasized the importance of education, promising free coaching services for the school-going children of auto drivers. This initiative is intended to provide equal opportunities for the children of the community to excel academically.

Relaunch of the 'PoochO' App

To enhance convenience and connectivity for both auto drivers and commuters, Kejriwal promised to relaunch the “PoochO” app. The app enables users to access a database of registered auto drivers and directly contact them for booking rides, making the system more accessible and efficient.