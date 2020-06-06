Delhi Bar Council demands medical, term insurance as promised under CM welfare scheme

New Delhi: The Bar Council of Delhi has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking for directions to the Delhi Government to grant medical and term insurance policies to advocates registered under 'Chief Minister Advocates welfare scheme'.

The petition seeks that the process be completed within a period of 15 days.

The petition has prayed that respondents should release money and and issue insurance policies for Mediclaim of Rs 5 lacs and Term Insurance of Rs 10 lacs to as many as 29,098 advocates, already registered under the scheme.

The petition stated that in a cabinet meeting on December 18 2019 it was decided by the state government that a Welfare Scheme will be initiated for advocates under the 'Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme'.

As per the scheme, advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi and is a voter of Delhi, was entitled to register under the scheme. Accordingly the beneficiary of the scheme was entitled to medical insurance of Rs. 5 Lacs and term insurance of Rs. 10 lacs.

The petitioner alleges that on March 20 2020 an advertisement was published by the Delhi Government in this regard and registration of advocates was to commence from March 21 but becoause of the total lockdown that was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic the process could not bve completed.

The last date for registeration was March 31 and after several requests the last date for registration was extended upto April 14 but the petitioner had sought an extension till April 30.

It was alleged that: "Respondent did not assure immediate implementation of the schemes. It is submitted that looking into the past conduct further delay is likely which will be more prejudicial and detrimental to the interest of advocates, who have already been registered and found to be eligible as per the scheme."

The plea was moved through Chairman of Bar council of Delhi, Mr KC Mittal who alleged that unduly delayed welfare scheme has deprived legal community of its benefits and that because in these circumstances, urgent and immediate orders are necessary to be passed by the court.