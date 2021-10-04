Delhi BJP has completely failed in the field of cleanliness: AAP's Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak issued a statement on Sunday. In the statement, he accused the BJP of Delhi of making Delhi filthy, in stark contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Campaign 2.0.

He said that the Prime Minister has given call after call to clean cities, which is a very good idea. But the Delhi unit of his own party, the BJP is completely failing in the field of cleanliness. Their main job is to keep the country's capital clean but they have only and only done corruption in Delhi. The garbage has not been cleaned but now the properties of Delhiites are being wept away. The Aam Aadmi Party assures the public that when the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in MCD in the next elections, it will make Delhi garbage free.

Durgesh Pathak, MCD in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party said, "I was listening to the Prime Minister. He has given a message that cleanliness should be promoted in this country. In the same episode, he launched a campaign. He said that there is a lot of filth in the cities, there are mountains of garbage in cities, which need to be cleaned. He held a meeting with all the state officials and said that now the cities have to be cleaned. This is a great idea and it should be so but Prime Minister, I want to bring some things to your attention. Prime Minister, the city where you live, the capital of India, the MCD of that Delhi is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party since the last 15 years. Their main job is to keep the country's capital clean. There should be no water logging anywhere in the capital, whatever waste is there in the capital, that waste should be processed properly. This is their main job."

He said, "Mister Prime Minister, whenever you come back from abroad, you will see that there are three huge mountains of garbage standing in Delhi. You will see that a garbage mountain is located in Ghazipur, one is located in Bhalswa and one is located in Okhla. Prime Minister, the BJP sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15 years is pretending to clean the mountains of these garbage. It is very unfortunate that the leaders of your party have completely failed in the work they are responsible for. The biggest reason for failure is corruption. In 2019, about 280 lakh metric tonnes of garbage was lying on these three mountains. The report of 2020 says that the MCD is not able to process as much garbage as it has coming in. So clearing the old garbage is a long stretch off, MCD is not able to clean even the garbage that is coming everyday."

Durgesh Pathak said, "Prime Minister, the biggest thing that we have tried to put before you many times is that the mayor, councilors and leaders of your party are carrying out huge corruption in this process. We had told earlier and today again on the basis of all the documents, we are telling that the total cost of the machine which is used to process the waste is Rs 17.5 lakhs. At the cost of 17.5 lakhs, that machine will be yours. But the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party pays 6 lakhs per month for the same machine of 17 lakhs. Which turns out to be a scam of around 300 crores. They have hired these machines for 2 to 3 years."

The MCD in-charge said, "Prime Minister, the city you live in, Delhi is the capital of the country. It is the heart of the country. How would you feel when so many big people come to meet you and they have to see these mountains of garbage on the way. These mountains are visible all over Delhi. Today there is not a single street in Delhi which is clean. There is garbage on every street. In 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ruined the whole of Delhi. Today their councilors have only one and only one job left. That is corruption."

He said, "now only 5-6 months are left. So no Delhiite thinks that now you guys will be able to do anything. For 15 years, they only spent time eating money. And now that few months are left, these people are engaged in selling the properties of Municipal Corporation and eating money. Aam Aadmi Party makes a stern promise and gives assurance to the people of Delhi, - Arvind Kejriwal does what he says and his party will make Delhi garbage free next year when the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in MCD. We will clear the mountains of garbage and clean the streets of Delhi."

