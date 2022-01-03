हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP members stage 'chakka jam' against Arvind Kejriwal-led govt's new excise policy

"The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Delhi BJP members stage &#039;chakka jam&#039; against Arvind Kejriwal-led govt&#039;s new excise policy

New Delhi: Delhi BJP workers staged a "chakka jam" protest against the city government's new excise policy on Monday and blocked roads at different locations in the national capital, including near the Akshardham temple.

The protest near the Akshardham temple was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places. Our protest will continue until the new liquor policy is rolled back," Gupta told reporters.

People had to face heavy traffic due to the protest near the Akshardham temple.

Asked about the commuters facing trouble due to the protest, Gupta claimed that it is a public movement and that people are ready to bear with it in order to get rid of the new excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The protesters raised slogans against the city government and its new excise policy.

They also made repeated announcements that all emergency vehicles should be given way and no harm should be caused to public property. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said BJP is furious with the new excise policy because Arvind Kejriwal stopped the theft of Rs 3500 crores.

"This money is now being received by the government for the work of the people, earlier this money used to go to the pockets of BJP leaders and liquor mafia," he tweeted. 

 

Other locations where the "chakka jam" protest is being conducted include the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

