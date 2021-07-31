Delhi book fair 2021 from September 3 to 5, check important details

New Delhi: The 27th edition of Delhi Book Fair 2021 is being organized by the Federation of Indian Publishers from September 3 to 5.

CAPEXIL will also be the co-organizer of the Delhi Book Fair this year and the front-list digital media partner.

The event this year will be based on two themes: 'Mental Health' and 'Sustainability' It will be conducted virtually on 'Pragati E'.

The special thing is that this time a separate corner is also being made for the budding authors to display their work samples in this fair so that the writer and publisher can communicate with each other.

Last year the fair became virtual for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thus it was kept for two days and about two lakh people participated in it. This time it has been organized for three days.

The fair will also have a theme pavilion as per the theme, where not only various books on the situations during the COVID-19 period will be displayed but some webinars will also be organized. Apart from this, a discussion and book launch ceremonies between authors and readers will also be organized online.