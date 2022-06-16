Building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj; minor boy killed, many feared trapped

New Delhi: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed and his three other family members were wounded when their house collapsed in Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday (June 16), PTI reported. The Delhi Fire Department said seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. An official said a call was received around 8.40 pm today about a house collapse near Khanna market in the Paharganj area. “A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 2040 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls and their father rescued from the collapsed structure,” ANI cited a fire department official as saying.

Suresh Malik, Divisional Warden-Paharganj, Civil Defence, said they are providing assistance to the agencies carrying out the rescue operation. Earlier, ANI reported that the condition of a three-year-old child who was rescued was serious.

A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 2040 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls and their father rescued from the collapsed structure: Delhi Fire Department June 16, 2022

As per PTI report, Amjad (3-and-a half years), his sisters Zareena (one-and-a half years old) and Alifa (8) and their father Md. Zaheer (52) were rescued from the debris and admitted to Kalawati Hospital. Amjad was declared dead at the hospital, the officials added.

A senior fire official informed that rescue operations are on for other people feared to be trapped under the rubble.

(With agency inputs)