NewsIndia
BUILDING COLLAPSE

Building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj; minor boy killed, many feared trapped

The three-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was rescued after his house collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj, was reportedly declared brought dead at the hospital. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
  • At least 3 people were rescued from the building collapse in Delhi's Paharganj area.
  • Rescue operations are on.
  • Injured have been admitted to Kalawati Hospital.

New Delhi: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed and his three other family members were wounded when their house collapsed in Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday (June 16), PTI reported. The Delhi Fire Department said seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. An official said a call was received around 8.40 pm today about a house collapse near Khanna market in the Paharganj area. “A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 2040 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls and their father rescued from the collapsed structure,” ANI cited a fire department official as saying. 

Suresh Malik, Divisional Warden-Paharganj, Civil Defence, said they are providing assistance to the agencies carrying out the rescue operation. Earlier, ANI reported that the condition of a three-year-old child who was rescued was serious. 

As per PTI report, Amjad (3-and-a half years), his sisters Zareena (one-and-a half years old) and Alifa (8) and their father Md. Zaheer (52) were rescued from the debris and admitted to Kalawati Hospital. Amjad was declared dead at the hospital, the officials added. 

A senior fire official informed that rescue operations are on for other people feared to be trapped under the rubble. 

(With agency inputs)

building collapsePaharganjDelhiDelhi building collapse

