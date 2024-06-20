Advertisement
DELHI MURDER NEWS

Delhi Burger King Shooting: 38 Rounds Of Fire, Customers Run For Their Lives; Chilling Video Captures Cold-Blooded Murder

In the video, Aman is sitting at a table with a woman, who is showing him a picture on her phone. Behind Aman, two men discreetly pull out pistols and shoot him in the back.  

|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Burger King Shooting: 38 Rounds Of Fire, Customers Run For Their Lives; Chilling Video Captures Cold-Blooded Murder

New Delhi: A chilling video of the murder of a 26-year-old man at a Burger King in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden has emerged. The video showcases how the targeted killing occurred at the popular fast-food joint. On Tuesday, Aman Joon, hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, was shot several times by two men while he was sitting at the outlet with a woman.  

In the video, Aman is sitting at a table with a woman, who is showing him a picture on her phone. Behind Aman, two men discreetly pull out pistols and shoot him in the back.  

Panic erupts in the restaurant as patrons scream and scramble to escape. Aman clutched his wounds and stumbled towards the billing counter. The two attackers, one in an orange shirt and the other in a white shirt, pursue him relentlessly. They catch up and fire multiple shots at Aman from point-blank range. One of the shooters even climbs onto the counter and continues firing.  

Throughout the chaos, the woman who was with Aman stood up and calmly walked out of the restaurant. Within a minute, the outlet became deserted.  

According to news agency PTI, the gunmen fired around 38 bullets at him, leaving him dead right there before fleeing. The FIR indicates that the two shooters used more than two weapons. Aman's body was discovered behind the billing counter.

