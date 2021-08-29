Delhi Cabinet approves renewal of doorstep delivery of public services, new vendors to be roped in

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to renew its doorstep delivery of public services. It said that the scheme turned out to be a landmark step in the way of revolutionising governance.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that accessing doorstep delivery of public services will get easier as the 1076 helpline will become toll-free.

He added that doorstep delivery of public services received massive patronage from the people of Delhi and the cabinet is renewing it with enhanced features and new vendors.

Kejriwal said, “Doorstep Delivery of Public Services is a landmark measure of the Delhi Government that provides the people of Delhi the facility to avail about 150 services of the Delhi Government from their homes. All they have to do is call 1076 and then an officer comes to their home and gets their work done. This is a one-of-a-kind service not just in India but the entire world.”

“The cabinet has decided to further extend the doorstep delivery of public services with new vendors this time. A lot of enhancements will be implemented in the next phase of the service. This includes making the 1076 number toll-free and dividing the work between two vendors. Giving the responsibility of the service to two vendors will bring a positive sense of competition that will further benefit the citizens. We will soon float tenders for the next phase of the project,” the CM added.

The Cabinet approved the continuation of doorstep delivery of public services for another term and the service will be implemented with the help of vendors who will provide last-mile services.

The government is planning to make all services faceless where citizens will be able to access any government service while sitting at home and would not require coming to government offices. “Citizens will just have to login to their computer and can get all their work done from the government portals. All services of the transport department have already gone digital, and soon the entire Delhi Government’s services will go online,” the government said.

Under the new Doorstep Delivery term, the mobile sahayaks who will be responsible for providing the last mile facility of the public services will be aided with modern technology and apps consisting of a bouquet of enhanced features that will help them in facilitating the services to the citizens, said the government. The mobile sahayaks will take a nominal fee of rupees fifty for facilitating the services.

Once the government services get established with faceless provision, many of the sub-divisional, regional and physical windows of concerned departments will be closed. This will apply to all such services that can be accessed in a faceless manner which the citizens can access through the internet. For anyone who cannot access digital services, the option of doorstep delivery will be available, said the government.

