Delhi cabinet reduces VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%, price to fall from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 per litre

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to cut VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%. This will reduce price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 i.e. by Rs 8.36 per litre.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is scheduled to hold a press conference following the meeting.

With this reductiuon in fuel price Delhi has the cheapest rate of diesel. In Rajasthan a litre of diesel costs Rs 82.64, in Madhya Pradesh Rs 81.29, in Maharashtra Rs 79.81, in Chhattigarh one has to shell out Rs 79.68 for a litre of diesel while in Gujarat one litre of diesel costs Rs 79.05.

Yesterday, Kejriwal directed city officials to strictly follow the government`s guideline about doing a RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients whose COVID-19 reports are negative despite showing symptoms.

The Delhi government also delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory.