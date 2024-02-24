'Delhi Chalo' On Hold, Candle March, Effigy Burning Planned: Farmer Death Sparks Fresh Protests | 10 Points

Protesting farmers on Friday declared to hold the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march after the alleged death of a 21-year-old farmer, Subhkaran Singh, during the clashes at the Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border. In the wake of the situation, the protesters will conduct a candle march this evening. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the leading farmer groups spearheading the protest at the Shambu and Khanuari borders, announced that they will determine their next course of action on February 29.

The protest began on February 13, and despite four rounds of discussions involving farm leaders, the central government, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the talks have not succeeded in resolving the deadlock between the government and the protesting farmers.

Here are 10 latest developments on the farmers' protest: