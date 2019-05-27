close

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls cabinet meeting, reviews ongoing projects

This was his first cabinet meeting after the Lok Sabha elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls cabinet meeting, reviews ongoing projects

New Delhi: A day after the model code of conduct was lifted, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called a meeting of his cabinet and senior government officials and asked them to speed up ongoing development works in the city.

This was his first cabinet meeting after the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a senior official, the Chief Minister has directed the departments concerned to hasten the pending works. "The Chief Minister wants that the ongoing development projects in the city should be completed by next few months," the official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Kejriwal`s six cabinet colleagues -- Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot -- were present at the meeting.

Delhi is expected to go for Assembly elections early next year.
 

DelhiCM Arvind KejriwalDelhi cabinet
