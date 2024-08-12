Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Against HC Order In CBI's Delhi Excise Policy Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken his case to the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision that denied his request to quash his arrest in the CBI investigation related to the excise policy scam. Additionally, Kejriwal has filed a petition seeking bail in the ongoing CBI case.
