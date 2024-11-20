Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog, Trains Disrupted As AQI Hits 'Severe' Levels

The air quality in Delhi worsened to the 'severe' category on Wednesday morning, as a thin layer of smog covered parts of the city, reducing visibility and causing the air quality index (AQI) to drop to hazardous levels.

The air quality index had remained in the 'severe plus' category for the past two days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 424 as of 9 am today, placing it in the 'severe' category.

As per the SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), the AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 454, Bawana at 459, CRRI Mathura Road at 392, DTU at 418, Dwarka Sector-8 at 440, ITO at 412, Jahangirpuri at 462, Lodhi Road at 382, Mundka at 465, Narela 453, North Campus at 421, Punjabi bagh at 446, RK Puram at 425, Shadipur at 421 and Wazirpur at 464 as of 9.00 am.

Meanwhile, train movement continued despite the smog in Delhi. Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station showed a thick haze covering the area. The Railways reported that 13 trains were running late, and 9 trains had been rescheduled due to the smog.

Visuals from other parts of the national Capital including near India Gate showed people carrying out their daily morning walks, while others jog on the Kartavya Path amidst a layer of smog-filled atmosphere.