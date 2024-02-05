Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Travel For Transgenders In DTC Buses

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move aimed at fostering inclusivity and equality, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free travel benefits for members of the transgender community on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. This transformative initiative underscores the AAP government's commitment to addressing societal injustices and providing equitable opportunities for all, the CM said.

"The Delhi government has decided that they will get to travel for free in state-run buses. Soon, this will be passed by the Cabinet and implemented. I have full faith that people of the transgender community will be greatly benefitted by this move," he said.

हमारे सामाजिक परिवेश में किन्नर समाज की काफ़ी उपेक्षा की जाती है। ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए, वे भी इंसान हैं और उन्हें भी बराबर के अधिकार हैं। दिल्ली सरकार ने फ़ैसला किया है कि दिल्ली की बसों में अब किन्नर समाज के लिए भी सफ़र एकदम फ़्री होगा। जल्द ही इसे कैबिनेट से पास करके लागू कर… pic.twitter.com/3Wa560gKEk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2024

Empowering The Third Gender

Expressing his firm resolve to combat discrimination against the transgender community, Chief Minister Kejriwal emphasized the fundamental right of every individual to dignity and equality. "In our society, people belonging to the third gender are subjected to humiliation. This should not happen as they too are human beings and have the right to equality," stated the Chief Minister in a poignant message shared in Hindi on the social media platform 'X'.

A Step Towards Inclusion

Building upon the successful implementation of free travel for women on public buses since October 2019, the Delhi government's decision to extend this benefit to transgender individuals marks a significant milestone in the journey towards inclusivity. A senior official from the Delhi transport department affirmed the government's commitment to inclusivity, stating, "We plan to extend the facility of free travel to people from the third gender too."

Practical Steps Towards Implementation

To ensure seamless access to this initiative, individuals seeking to avail themselves of the free travel scheme will be required to present certificates issued by the revenue department. This pragmatic approach aims to streamline the process and facilitate the smooth implementation of the scheme.

Legal Recognition And Support

The Delhi government's proactive measures in support of the transgender community extend beyond transportation benefits. Following a directive from the Delhi High Court, efforts have been made to legally recognize the transgender community as the third gender, including the incorporation of a "third gender" category in various official documents and job application forms.

Towards Comprehensive Welfare

Recognizing the multifaceted challenges faced by the transgender community, the Delhi government has undertaken comprehensive measures to safeguard their rights and well-being. Initiatives such as the establishment of monitoring cells and the provision of social support services underscore a holistic approach towards addressing the needs of this marginalized group.

A Statistical Insight

Despite their significant presence in the city, as evidenced by Census 2011 data indicating a population of 4,213 individuals identifying as transgender, there remains a gap in their political representation, with only 1,176 enrolled as voters. This underscores the importance of initiatives aimed at empowering and amplifying the voices of the transgender community in the democratic process.