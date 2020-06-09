Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms, to get tested today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will get himself tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday (June 9) as he was suffering from ill-health since the past two days. Kejriwal developed mild fever and sore throat since Sunday which is a cause of worry as these falls under coronavirus symptoms.

The Chief Minister has isolated himself and has cancelled all meetings scheduled for the day. The cause of worry regarding Kejriwal's health is more he is a diabetic patient.

In the past few days, CM Kejriwal had attended a few meetings and had also visited the Delhi Secretariat. On Sunday morning, Kejriwal held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many AAP ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said. After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal cancelled all his official engagements as he felt sick.

Kejriwal had addressed an online media briefing on Sunday afternoon when he announced that all government and private hospitals, barring a few which perform specialised surgeries, would be restricted to city dwellers till the crisis gets over.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal will be unable to attend the state disaster management authority’s meeting on community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi and health care strategies. In his behalf deputy Cheif Minister Manish Sisodia will take part in the meeting.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called Kejriwal to know about his health condition.