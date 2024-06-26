Advertisement
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Formally Arrested By CBI In Excise Policy Case

The CBI arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal following the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Central Bureau of Investigation formally arrested the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday. The development occurred after the Rouse Avenue Court permitted the CBI to question Kejriwal in the courtroom and requested that they submit evidence supporting his arrest. 

Kejriwal was brought to Rouse Avenue Court in the morning today for a hearing in the excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the trial court. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the Delhi High Court's interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case related to the liquor excise policy. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the probe agency questioned the Delhi CM in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement. 

