Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Case Related To Skipping ED Summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appeared before a Delhi court in connection with a case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate for skipping the probe agency's summons. CM Kejriwal physically appeared before the court after failing to get relief from a physical appearance. Rouse Avenue Court's ACMM Divya Malhotra granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the ED. He was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legal head Sanjeev Nasiar said, "The court had summoned CM (Arvind Kejriwal). The last time he attended it through video conferencing when he was directed again he said that he would appear physically. He appeared today & submitted the bail bond. The bail was granted."

CM Kejriwal appeared before the court following a summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Nasiar said that regarding the ED summons, AAP's stand is clear that they are not as per law & are illegal. "The court will decide that now...We have full faith in the court. Whatever decision the court takes, our decision will be according to that," he said.

Reena Gupta, AAP leader, said that this case is a bogus one and the ED has been conducting raids for the past two years but found nothing. She added that the main issue today is the scam done using the electoral bonds.

Kejriwal has challenged the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the ED for avoidance of the summons issued to him. According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery.

The Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court on Friday refused to stay the summons issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal has challenged the summons issued by the court for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.