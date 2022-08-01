Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today, to address public rally in Veraval
Kejriwal will make an important announcement regarding the upcoming assembly election in Gujrat, informed AAP’s General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya. Kejriwal will also take part in Maha Aarti in Rajkot before leaving for Delhi.
- The public meeting will be held at KCC Ground at 3 pm in Veraval
- This is Kejriwal’s 2nd visit to Rajkot in a week
- After the rally, Kejriwal will visit the temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College to offer prayers
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said. This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said. "Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval. After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.
