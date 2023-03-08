topStoriesenglish2581172
NewsIndia
HOLI 2023

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat Before Long Day Pooja

Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:40 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat Before Long Day Pooja

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting his day-long pooja for the "betterment of the country". Kejriwal had on Tuesday said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, he had said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country. Delhi's health and education sectors were ignored for 65 years before Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain turned things around with their hard work and ensured quality education and healthcare to the poor, he had said.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "imprisoned those (Jain and Sisodia) doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced", the chief minister had said.

"I will meditate and pray on Holi for the betterment of the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival," the chief minister had said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26 and was sent to judicial custody on Monday. Jain was arrested in May last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Both of them recently resigned from the Delhi cabinet.

Live Tv

Holi 2023Holi celebrations 2023Delhi CM Arvind KejriwalRaj Ghatmanish sisodia arrestaap satyendra jain

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011