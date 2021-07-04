हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews power situation amidst peak demand for electricity in capital

CM Arvind Kejriwal discussed in detail the current status of the power supply in Delhi amidst the increasing peak demand for electricity in the capital.

Photo courtesy: Twitter
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (July 3) convened a review meeting with the officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies.

CM Arvind Kejriwal discussed in detail the current status of the power supply in Delhi amidst the increasing peak demand for electricity in the capital. He also directed the department officials to identify areas in need of transformers for improved power supply and insulate or make high-tension wires underground for the safety of the people.

Power minister Satyendar Jain, ACS Satya Gopal, CEOs of all power distribution companies, and officials of the power department were also present in the meeting. 

He tweeted, "Had a review meeting with the officials of electricity department & power distribution companies today. Discussed in detail the current status of power supply in Delhi amidst the peak demand for electricity in the capital."

Deliberating on the current power situation in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Every year, Delhi goes through an average 4-5% increased demand for power due to increase in consumption because of new customers and increased prosperity every year. We have successfully been able to meet the growing demand until now and are supplying 24x7 power to all the residents of Delhi."

"Companies or DISCOMS that are facing issues in fixing transformers in certain areas due to lack of space, shall intimate the government about the locations. The government shall assist the DISCOMS in fixing transformers in those areas.

The overhead cables shall be either made underground or insulated," he added.

In the next year, the Delhi government is preparing to meet over 8500 MW as the peak demand for electricity. The peak demand for electricity until now is 7323 MW.

Live TV

Arvind KejriwalDiscomsDelhi Electricity Regulatory Commission
