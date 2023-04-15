Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP To File Cases Against CBI, ED Officials

At the centre of the controversy over an alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party will file appropriate cases against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts. Day after CBI summoned him in the case, Kejriwal said that if he is corrupt, then no one is honest in the world. Kejriwal said that he will appear before the CBI.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the AAP has emerged as a ray of hope for the country and that is the reason why efforts are being made to trample it. Addressing the press conference, CM Kejriwal said no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years in the way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is being targeted.

We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts April 15, 2023

"Tomorrow, they (CBI) have called me and I will definitely go. I want to say it again, Prime Minister sir, if Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt and a thief, then there is no one honest in this world...The BJP leaders are doing press conferences claiming they will get Kejriwal arrested. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions," said Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Tomorrow, they (CBI) have called me and I will definitely go. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest... If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1PbAD6QajT — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

The AAP convenor underlined that the excise policy, which is the centre of attention, is an excellent policy and is doing well in Punjab where the party is in power. Accusing the CBI and the ED of filing false affidavits, he said they are alleging that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones, but the reality is different.

Kejriwal further said that it has been alleged that a bribe of Rs 100 crore was taken, but he asked where was the money. "More than 400 raids were conducted...Where is the money? It was said that money was used in the Goa elections. They questioned every Goa vendor whom we had employed, but could not find anything. The question is not about corruption in the excise policy," he asserted.

The Delhi chief minister added that he was told that "his number would be next" after he had spoken about corruption in the state assembly last month.