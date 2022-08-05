NewsIndia
75TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to sing national anthem holding tricolour at 5 pm on August 14

Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Arvind Kejriwal called on people to celebrate the 75th Independence day.
  • Delhi CM urged people to make India the "Number One country in the world".

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon the people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence by holding the tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5 pm on August 14. The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home, he said.

"The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence. People are happy and every government is celebrating the occasion," he said.

"'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Haath Tiranga' and other events are being held to celebrate the occasion. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country that they sing the national anthem at 5 pm (on August 14)," he said during an online briefing.

The chief minister also urged the people to take a pledge to work towards making India the "Number One country in the world".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

