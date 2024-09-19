Advertisement
Delhi CM-Designate AAP Leader Atishi's Cabinet: 4 Ministers Retained, One Fresh Face Included

Atishi will be sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, retaining four ministers, while Mukesh Ahlawat is expected to join her cabinet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi CM-Designate AAP Leader Atishi's Cabinet: 4 Ministers Retained, One Fresh Face Included

AAP leader Atishi is all set to take oath as Delhi's new Chief Minister on Friday, four ministers from the Arvind Kejriwal government will retain their posts as a cabinet ministers, as per Zee news TV. Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain are expected to be sworn in again in Atishi's new ministry. 

AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat, MLA from Sultan Pur Majra, is likely to be sworn in as minister too. This would leave one ministerial post in Ms Atishi's cabinet vacant. 

