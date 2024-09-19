AAP leader Atishi is all set to take oath as Delhi's new Chief Minister on Friday, four ministers from the Arvind Kejriwal government will retain their posts as a cabinet ministers, as per Zee news TV. Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain are expected to be sworn in again in Atishi's new ministry.

AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat, MLA from Sultan Pur Majra, is likely to be sworn in as minister too. This would leave one ministerial post in Ms Atishi's cabinet vacant.