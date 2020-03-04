Delhi CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia ask people 'not to panic' on Coronavirus; isolation wards set up in 25 hospitals

New Delhi: Since reports of a confirmed Coronavirus case in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials on the preparations undertaken by the state for the prevention of an outbreak.

Addressing a press conference at the media centre, Sisodia said that on Tuesday there was a meeting with Chief Minister on the coronavirus. "All conditions were reviewed. A case has turned positive in Delhi. The matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. Coronavirus is a new virus. There is no specific cure for it right now... but there is no need to panic about it. Some measures are being taken by the government," he said.

"Coronavirus screening facility is currently available at only 12 locations across the country. We are trying to arrange for the facility in Delhi as soon as possible. The way preparations were made during swine flu, preparations are being done in 25 hospitals in Delhi," he added.

He said that the Kejriwal was apprised of the situation and that as many as 25 hospitals in Delhi have been kept ready for patients, of which 19 beds are in state-run hospitals while 6 are at private hospitals. Isolation facilities have been provided in these hospitals. For this, 230 beds have been arranged, which will also be given for doctors and other staff members being treated in the hospital. Also, the Delhi government has made arrangements to distribute more than 3.50 lakh N95 masks.

Sisodia said that only one case has come up in Delhi, the affected person has been admitted in Safdarjung Hospital, his family is also kept in the same Hospital. He suggested the need to be careful and assured that precaution has been taken all over Delhi and that no one needs to panic.

The AAP leader said that information and caution against the virus is the biggest defence, he cautioned people to make a habit of washing hands repeatedly for 30 to 40 seconds. While talking to others, try to avoid shaking hands. Always keep in mind that without washing, do not apply anything by hand or nose. This is how the infection of the coronavirus spreads.

While the state health minister Satendra Jain said, "There is no specific medicine to treat the patient suffering from this. The most important thing that people should keep in mind is that it is a flu-transmitted disease. There is a possibility of spreading it when coming in contact with a person suffering from this disease. The simplest way to avoid this is to touch your mouth, eyes and nose only after washing your hands thoroughly. This is the most basic way to protect against viruses. Never get too close to the person suffering from it. Maintain a distance of at least two to two and a half feet. If someone suffers or sneezes, put a handkerchief on the nose and mouth. Otherwise, it is likely to spread,"

So far six positive cases of deadly coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. Apart from the three new cases reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan, last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

He added, "Not nervous at all. Right now only one case has been reported from Delhi. There have been only three or four cases in the whole country. Need to be careful."

In wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the government of India issued a new travel advisory and suspended all visas and e-visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan with immediate effect. Here's the travel advisory:

1. All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

new travel advisory

2. Regular (sticker) visa / e-Visa granted to nationals of Peoples Republic of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

3. Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after 01.02.2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

4. Diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and Aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

5. Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

6. Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.

7. Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

Zee News is playing its part to fight the coronavirus scare, it has launched "Fight against coronavirus" campaign and has issued preventive measures with which one can avoid getting affected with the deadly disease. Read the preventive measures here