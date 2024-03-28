'Delhi CM Kejriwal Is Being Harassed, Not In Good Health': Sunita Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, voiced serious concerns regarding her husband's health on Thursday and alleged harassment by the central agencies. These allegations come in the wake of Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case.

Kejriwal Is being Harassed: Sunita

Addressing reporters briefly, Sunita Kejriwal stated, "Delhi CM is being harassed by the central agencies. People of Delhi are watching everything and will give a befitting reply at the appropriate time." She added that ''dictatorship won't work''. In response to other inquiries about CM Kejriwal's health, she said, "His health is not good."

Court Extends Kejriwal's Custody

Amid these claims by Sunita Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until April 1. The ED earlier sought a seven-day extension, citing the need for further interrogation to confront Kejriwal with additional individuals and evidence related to the case.

The ED asserted that Kejriwal had been uncooperative during questioning, providing evasive responses and failing to disclose crucial digital data passwords. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, emphasized the necessity of this data for the investigation.

Conspiracy To Finish AAP: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, in his statement before the court, highlighted the absence of concrete evidence linking him to the alleged offences. He questioned the basis of his arrest, citing limited mentions in statements made by a few individuals. He accused the authorities of coercing individuals to alter their statements and suggested a political conspiracy behind his arrest. Despite the circumstances, Kejriwal affirmed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

Kejriwal referred to the statements of C Arvind, Raghav Magunta and his father and Sharath Reddy. Kejriwal alleged that people are being forced to turn approver in the case and people are being forced to change their statements. "You may keep me in remand as long as you like...I am ready for investigation," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

While the ED argued that Kejriwal's position as AAP convenor necessitated scrutiny of campaign finances, Kejriwal's legal team countered, urging the court to investigate alleged links between other accused individuals and political parties.

The ED further informed the court that they have to break open the passwords if Kejriwal decides not to share the passwords. "He has not disclosed the passwords so we do not have access to digital data. He says he will speak to his lawyers and then decide whether the passwords are to be given or not. If he does not we will have to break open the passwords," the ED said.

Background Of The Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with alleged irregularities and money laundering related to the Delhi excise policy of 2022. The case originated from reported procedural deficiencies highlighted by the Delhi Chief Secretary in 2022, implicating AAP leaders in favouritism and financial losses.

While Kejriwal was not initially named in FIRs related to the case, subsequent developments, including allegations of communication with accused individuals, have drawn him into the investigation.