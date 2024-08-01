Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Rau IAS Offers Rs 50 Lakh Compensation To Kim Of 3 Deceased Students

Rau IAS, the coaching centre in Delhi, has offered a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of each of the three students who lost their lives in the recent flooding incident. This announcement was made by Advocate Mohit Saraf, representing Rau IAS. According to Saraf, the compensation will be paid in two instalments - Rs 25 lakh immediately and an additional Rs 25 lakh once Abhishek, the CEO of Rau IAS, is available to meet the financial requirements. Saraf has also committed to paying the second instalment within six months.

"We understand that different people have different expectations, and I am merely a messenger," Saraf stated, emphasizing the coaching centre's commitment to providing support to the affected families.

#WATCH | Old Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre incident | Delhi: Rau IAS' Advocate Mohit Saraf says, "What we are offering is a Rs. 50 lakh compensation to each one of the students who has lost his life. Rs. 25 lakhs right away and Rs. 25 lakhs once Abhishek, CEO of the… pic.twitter.com/pr7tW4nDXv — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

On Saturday, three civil service aspirants died when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar was inundated following heavy rainfall. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported that their team labored into the night on Thursday to drain the floodwaters from the area, which was submerged once more due to the rains.

The capital city experienced intense rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to another flooding event in Old Rajinder Nagar. Multiple videos emerged on the internet depicting the severe flooding along the road home to numerous coaching centers.