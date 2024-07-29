Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: UPSC Aspirant Writes Letter To CJI For Justice

A civil services aspirant has written to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, demanding immediate action against those responsible for the deaths of three students last week in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in East Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

The letter comes in the wake of the tragic deaths of Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala. These students lost their lives when the basement of their coaching centre was inundated following heavy rains on Saturday evening.

Avinash Dubey, the aspirant who wrote the letter, emphasized the need to protect the Fundamental Rights of students. He highlighted the poor infrastructure in areas like Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, where numerous IAS coaching centres have sprung up over the years, often disregarding safety regulations.

Dubey's letter described the dire living conditions faced by students in these areas. "We are forced to walk through knee-deep sewage water," he wrote, blaming the negligence of the municipal corporation and the Delhi government for the substandard living conditions that students endure while preparing for their exams.

Negligence of Civic Bodies

According to the report by NDTV, the letter also pointed out the improper maintenance of drainage systems, resulting in floodwaters and sewage entering homes. Dubey compared the students' plight to that of "pests," expressing frustration at the necessity of wading through knee-deep sewage. He criticized the city officials and the Delhi government, both controlled by the Aam Aadmi Party, for their negligence.