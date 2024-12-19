Delhi Cold Wave: Low Visibility And 'Severe' AQI Continues Amid Freezing Temperatures

New Delhi: The prevailing cold wave in the national capital led to low visibility on Thursday. With the minimum temperature dropping to 7.4 degrees Celsius, the visibility in Delhi was recorded as 250 m at 8 a.m.

The Delhi Airport, considering the situation, issued a passenger advisory in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, requesting the passengers to contact their concerned airlines for updated flight information before travelling. "Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post read.

Delhi's AQI remains in 'Severe' category

Earlier today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday as a thick layer of fog blanketed the city with limited visibility. The AQI measured in the national capital was 448 at 8 a.m. as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index in several areas in Delhi was recorded as 'severe'. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 478, 474 at Ashok Vihar, 460 at Bawana and 461 at DTU.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Additionally, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), smog and dense fog conditions are likely to intensify due to the predominant surface winds from the north wind direction. A pedestrian said that the temperatures in the city were expected to drop in the coming days. "This year, the winters have come late so we are expecting it to stay till late next year. The temperature has decreased and we can expect it to decrease more in the coming days," said the pedestrian.

Delhi winters pose a hard time for the poor localities of the city with no accommodation and shelter to stay in. "The people who take shelter outside AIIMS are the ones who battle the cold weather. It is really tough for them. The temperature will decrease more and it will become more difficult for them. People should take precautions and take care of their body temperatures during these weather conditions," said another pedestrian. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 5 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.