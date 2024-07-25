Delhi Court Extends CM Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 8 In Excise Policy Case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in connection with a money laundering investigation into the Excise policy case.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 8 in connection with a money laundering probe related to the Excise policy case. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. More details awaited.
This is a developing news.
