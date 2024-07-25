Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770024
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL JUDICIAL CUSTODY

Delhi Court Extends CM Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 8 In Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in connection with a money laundering investigation into the Excise policy case.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Court Extends CM Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 8 In Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 8 in connection with a money laundering probe related to the Excise policy case. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. More details awaited.

This is a developing news.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA Video
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA Video
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA Video
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?