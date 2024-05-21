Delhi Court Frames Charges Of Sexual Harassment Against Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against BJP leader and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday in connection with the women wrestlers' sexual harassment case.

Singh appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and denied the allegations against himself. "Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

Meanwhile, Singh interacted with the media and claimed that all the cases were false. He said the police have proof of their evidence against me in court.

"As of now, charges have been framed against me. They now have to prove it in court and tell about the evidence they have. I have all the evidence of my innocence...All these are false cases, Delhi Police have to prove what evidence they have against me," he said.

Reportedly, Singh's legal representative stated that his contention was based on the fact that he did not stay in the same hotel with players in foreign countries. The court has asked for a response from the Delhi police. The case is scheduled for June 1st at 2 PM.

Brij Bhushan Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied a ticket to contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The BJP has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh for the seat.