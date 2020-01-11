हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahua Moitra

Delhi court frames notice against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in criminal defamation case filed by Zee Media

The court held that an accused cannot be heard at the stage of framing of notice u/s 251 CrPC as a matter of right.

Image Credit: TV grab of TMC MP's speech in Parliament

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday (January 10) framed notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against her by Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

The order was issued by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Complex. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja also dismissed Moitra's plea seeking discharge in the case before framing of notice against her.

It may be recalled that Zee News had filed a criminal defamation case against the TMC lawmaker after she allegedly called Zee News ‘chor’ (thief) and ''paid news''.

Moitra, who was earlier granted bail in the case, had contended that there was no prima facie case of defamation in the present matter and thus the court should discharge her before framing of notice in terms of Section 251 CrPC.

Zee Media counsel Advocate Vijay Aggarwal opposed the discharge of Moitra at this stage on the ground that no specific provisions of law provided for the same.

The court posted the case for next hearing on February 18.

